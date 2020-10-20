Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Up 5.2%

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 171,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 554,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCM shares. ValuEngine lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Cheetah Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 194,350 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 74,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.