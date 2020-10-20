China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 922,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,321,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

