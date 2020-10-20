Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,519 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $53,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,969,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399,617. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.