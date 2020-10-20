Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 6.3%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.82. 129,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 263,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.06) by ($1.55). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,180.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.