CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.49. 166,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 294,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CORR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $74.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.17, a current ratio of 17.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.02) by $0.78. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases, and from long term customer contracts.

