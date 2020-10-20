COVA Market Capitalization Hits $515,220.62 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, COVA has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $515,220.62 and approximately $138,527.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00248678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.01335074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00149494 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

