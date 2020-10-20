Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 5,800” Price Target for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Societe Generale boosted their target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,934 ($64.46) on Tuesday. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,025.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,599.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29.

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.