Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 5.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,502,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,413,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

