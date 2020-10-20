CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 5.3%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.66 and last traded at $44.73. Approximately 662,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 649,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.32.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CryoPort during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CryoPort by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

