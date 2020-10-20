CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $4,657.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.01322117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00142951 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.