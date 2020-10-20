Cwm LLC Acquires 3,323 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $314.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.28.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.