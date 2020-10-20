Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.65.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $321.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.73. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

