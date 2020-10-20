Cwm LLC Boosts Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after acquiring an additional 421,764 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 1.46. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

