Cwm LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $233.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

