Cwm LLC Buys 16,368 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $136.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

