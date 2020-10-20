Cwm LLC Buys 23,417 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.28.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.