Cwm LLC Buys 55,589 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,589 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,687,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,491,000 after purchasing an additional 529,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,162 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,018,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,145 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

