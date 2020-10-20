Cwm LLC Buys 84,281 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,281 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 12.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $43.65.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.