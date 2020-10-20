Cwm LLC Buys 84,549 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,549 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.72% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,937,000 after acquiring an additional 483,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 401,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 158,296 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 108,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

