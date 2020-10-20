Cwm LLC Buys 87,276 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,276 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 65,168 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.