Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,422 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 933,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 545,567 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

