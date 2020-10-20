Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,075 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

