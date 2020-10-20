Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

