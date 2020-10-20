Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.38% of Kornit Digital worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.38 and a beta of 1.57. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

