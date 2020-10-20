Cwm LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

