Cwm LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.22% of Servicemaster Global worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SERV. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

NYSE SERV opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

