Cwm LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,224 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 975,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 732,214 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS:PFFD opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.