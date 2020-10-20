Cwm LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,139.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01.

