Cwm LLC Has $14.27 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156,822 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

IAU stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

