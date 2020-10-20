Cwm LLC Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,738 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 2.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

