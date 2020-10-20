Cwm LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

NYSE CI opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

