Cwm LLC Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Etsy worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 111.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after buying an additional 723,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 105.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $296,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

