Cwm LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

