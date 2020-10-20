Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $892,177.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NYSE EW opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

