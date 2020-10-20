Cwm LLC Purchases 316,856 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 5,684.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 499.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 520,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 433,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after buying an additional 419,368 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $17,883,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 297,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $11,943,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.