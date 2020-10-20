Cwm LLC Purchases 79,779 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 31,911.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,779 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

