Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Teleflex worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $217,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $361.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.40 and a 200-day moving average of $357.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.