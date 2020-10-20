Cwm LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 96,120 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 887.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.