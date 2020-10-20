Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $196.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

