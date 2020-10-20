Cwm LLC Sells 35,172 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,172 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

ADBE stock opened at $495.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

