Cwm LLC Sells 37,270 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

