Cwm LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Catalent by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

