Cwm LLC Sells 4,824 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.33% of Palomar worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,972 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 87.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 521,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after buying an additional 31,724 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,076,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,898. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

