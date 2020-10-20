Cwm LLC Sells 7,599 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after purchasing an additional 297,152 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,859,000 after purchasing an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $65.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.