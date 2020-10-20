Cwm LLC Trims Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,861 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 8.07% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.