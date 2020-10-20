Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $311.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average of $325.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.