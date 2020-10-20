Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 786.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $130.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

