Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,842,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,574,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,769,000 after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $229.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

