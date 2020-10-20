Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €52.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €52.50 ($61.76) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €53.44 ($62.87) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.77.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

