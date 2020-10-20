DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 536,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,775,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after buying an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,246,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,255 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

